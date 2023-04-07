Healthcare to get boost with novel idea: Minister Usha Sri

Anantapur: Minister for Women and Child Welfare Usha Sri Charan launched the 'Family Doctor' concept scheme at Chapiri village in connection with the launching of the scheme by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that under the new concept, patients need not go after doctors in hospital but the family doctor himself will come to the doorstep of patients to treat them and give medicines free of cost.

She said the family doctor concept was a unique scheme implemented by the state government and heard nowhere in the country. Under the scheme, she said the poor need not run from pillar to post for medical treatment but it is the family doctor who will knock the door of patient and treat him free of cost.

She stated the government was fully committed to provide better healthcare to people and taking preventive steps as well.

District Collector S Nagalakshmi called upon the people to take advantage of the family doctor scheme, who will always be available to them at the local village clinics.

ZP Chairperson Girijamma said that the YSRCP government was spending lion's share of funds in the budget for people's health.