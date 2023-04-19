Heatwave alert in 70 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada (NTR district): The Andhra Pradesh State is reeling under scorching heat as above 43 degrees Celsius was recorded in many mandals on Tuesday. As summer is progressing, heat waves are increasing and mercury levels are gradually rising, causing suffocation to people.



As forecast by the IMD, heat waves continued in some parts of the state and maximum temperature up to 44 degrees C was recorded. Rayalaseema region is hotter compared to coastal Andhra on Tuesday. Annamayya, Chittoor, Kurnool, Palnadu, Kadapa, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Nandyala and other districts witnessed high temperatures, confining people indoors.

Severe heatwaves continued in 29 mandals and heat waves in 110 mandals in the State on Tuesday. Anakapalli, Kakinada, Krishna, Nandyala, Visakha, Vizianagaram, YSR recorded severe heatwaves.

Normally, 44 degrees Celsius will be recorded during peak summer, i.e., in May in the State. But, on Tuesday itself, this high temperature was recorded in some parts of the State. Palnadu region is notorious for high temperature once again.

Kambhamvaripalle, Lakkireddipalle of Annamayya district recorded 44 degrees and Madanapalle 43.8 degrees Celsius. Many parts of Annamayya district witnessed scorching heat with majority mandals recording more than 40 degrees Celsius.

Some parts of Chittoor district recorded 43 and 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Kavetinagar, Chowdepalle, Punganur, Thavanampalle recorded 44 while all mandals in Chittoor district recorded high temperature between 41 and 44 degrees Celsius.

Kurnool district recorded temperature between 38 to 42 degrees and 40 to 42 degrees Celsius was recorded in majority mandals. Several mandals in Kadapa district also recorded more than 41 degrees while Jammalamadugu and Vempalle of YSR district recorded 42 degrees Celsius.

Palnadu district also recorded scorching heat. The temperature was more than 40 degrees in most of Palnadu region. Nadendla, Pedakurapadu, Rentachintala, Sattenapalli, Veldurthi and Rajupalem mandals recorded more than 42 degrees and Rajupalem recorded the highest with 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Prakasam district also witnessed scorching heat as most mandals recorded more than 40 degrees temperature. HM Padu recorded 44 and Darsi 43 degrees.

Similarly, Gangavaram and Kunavaram of Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Maredumalli, and Rajavommangi recorded 43 degrees. Majority mandals in the district registered more than 40 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, temperature was low in some districts on Tuesday. NTR, Krishna, East Godavari, Kakinada, Guntur and Bapatla, Viziangaram and other districts have temperature between 36 to 42 degrees Celsius. Some mandals have temperature below 40 degrees also, giving relief to the public. IMD forecast heatwaves heat waves in 70 mandals in the State on Thursday.