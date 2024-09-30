Heavy bandobast made for Dasara festivities: Commissioner of Police

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu on Sunday announced that heavy bandobast will be maintained for the peaceful conduct of nine-day Dasara celebrations beginning October 3 at Sri Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.

He said 1,914 police personnel will be drafted for law & order duty and 541 police personnel for the traffic maintenance duty totalling to 2,455 police personnel including the officers. He said the police will work in three shifts and maintain vigil in and around the temple and ensure free flow of traffic in the city.

The commissioner along with the district collector G Srijana interacted with the media at the office of the Commissionerate and took suggestions from the media for the successful conduct of Dasara festivities. The Commissioner said the police from other districts will be drafted for the duty.

Commissioner said lakhs of devotees will attend the prestigious Dasara celebrations and a large number of VIPs will also visit the temple. He said five queue lines will be arranged. Two free queue lines arranged for devotees. Besides, three queue lines are arranged for Rs 100, Rs 300 and Rs 500 tickets respectively.

He said additional SP rank officers, DSPs, 75 inspectors, Sub inspector of police, ASIs, police constables, women constables, home guards will be drafted for the festival duty. He said special focus will be made to prevent traffic congestion in and around the city. He said heavy rush will be there on Moola Nakshatram Day and many VIPs will visit the temple. He said the police personnel will work from 7 am to 1 pm, from 1 pm to 9 pm and the third shift from 9 pm to 7 am. He said accommodation and food will be provided to the police personnel who come from other districts for the special Dasara festival duty.

He stressed the need for coordination between the district administration, police, endowment department and media for the successful conduct of celebrations. He said traffic police will be drafted for duty at all key locations in the city to regulate the traffic. He said police personnel will not be allowed for the Darshan in the uniforms.

He said a media centre will be arranged near the Rajagopuram as usual and facilities like computers and internet will be arranged. Rajasekhara Babu said the number of devotees visiting the temple will be more this year compared to the previous year. He said vehicle parking facilities will be arranged at different places for parking of vehicles.