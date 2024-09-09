Heavy inflows at Prakasam barrage

Guntur: Prakasam barrage has been receiving heavy inflows from the upstream of the barrage during the last two days.

At present, barrage received 4, 44, 640 cusecs of floodwater from the upstream in the backdrop of increase of inflows and heavy rain in the catchment area of the river.

The Irrigation Department lifted 70 crest gates of the barrage and released the 4,44,842 cusecs of the flood water to the downstream.

Similarly, the irrigation department released 202 cusecs of the flood water to the canals. First warning is in force.

Meanwhile, Guntur district administration alerted the revenue officials of the downstream mandals and took all the necessary steps to check untoward incidents.

According to the official sources, water storage capacity of Srisailam reservoir is 215.81 TMCs, and floodwater storage level touched 209.16 TMCs.

The reservoir received 2,86,552 cusecs of the floodwater and officials are releasing 2,79,001 cusecs to the downstream.

Water storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is 312.05 TMCs, and water level in the reservoir touched 308.17 TMCs. At present, the reservoir received inflows of 2,60,325 cusecs and the officials are discharging the same to the downstream.

Pulichintala Project received inflows 2,09,375 cusecs from the upstream and the officials are discharging 2,02,724 cusecs to the downstream.

The water storage capacity of the reservoir is 45.77 TMCs, and the floodwater level in the reservoir touched 39.31 TMCs.