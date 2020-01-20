Heavy police deployed all over Amaravati region in the wake of Assembly Session

A large number of police personnel headed by at least seven SPs were deployed in the capital city region on Monday keeping in view the Assembly siege call given by the joint action committee of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi. As many as 2500 police are in the fray to protect the law and order issues.

Police officers are seen all over the place.

The people of 29 villages hoisted black flags atop of their houses and displayed save Amaravati slogans. The villagers lamented that a war-like situation was created in the region.

The police almost cordoned the Amaravati region and letting everyone only after thoroughly checking their identity.

Meanwhile, the officials prepared two sets of convoys for the chief minister to make him safely reach the Assembly without any glitches.

On the other hand, around 70 police were deployed at Prakasam Barrage bridge in the wake of the Chalo Assembly. The bridge was closed as part of security.