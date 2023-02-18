Heavy police deployed on Lokesh padayatra route

Srikalahasti: Police forces have been deployed heavily at almost all places even as the ongoing padayatra of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, 'Yuva Galam,' entered the Srikalahasti Assembly constituency on its 22nd day on Friday after covering Satyavedu constituency.

The district police have issued directions that Lokesh should not address the people in the villages during his padayatra.

Heavy police deployment was seen in all the villages to prevent Lokesh from addressing the locals. Despite the restrictions, he moved ahead interacting with the villagers and even had selfies with his fans and supporters. On the outskirts of Srikalahasti, he met the beneficiaries of the TIDCO houses. They told him that 3,552 houses have been sanctioned to the beneficiaries during the TDP rule and 90 per cent construction of these housing units has been completed by the previous government and the current government has not completed the remaining 10 per cent. Responding to their request, Lokesh said that the TDP has launched the TIDCO housing scheme only with a view that common man too should live in a house with a rich look and took up the construction of over 3.13 lakh units across the State. After the YSRCP came to power, it has not completed the incomplete units, Lokesh said and promised to the beneficiaries to hand over the houses once the TDP forms the government.

Later, addressing the public near Srikalahasti, he said, "Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was getting scared of my padayatra and he has been offering promotions to those who have seized my vehicles."

Terming Jagan as a 'coward,' he said this was the reason why the Chief Minister was causing obstructions to the padayatra. He profusely thanked the people for giving him a rousing welcome in Srikalahasti.

He came down heavily on the contrasting statements made by Chief Minister Jagan on the employment to be provided in Kadapa steel factory. " The Chief Minister earlier said that 20,000 will be provided jobs at the factory and later he said only 6,000 will get employment," Lokesh pointed out.

"Thus, CM is like 'Gajini' as he keeps forgetting all his promises," he remarked. Lokesh criticised Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy stating that Srikalahasti has become a destination for looting. He assured to complete Somasila and Swarnamukhi projects and set up a water plant at Swarna Mukhi river. He asked the people to bless Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy family and support Sudheer Reddy.