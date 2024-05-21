  • Menu
Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Andhra Pradesh for next three days

Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Andhra Pradesh for next three days
The Meteorological Department has once again issued a rain alert for Andhra Pradesh, predicting three days of rainfall due to the effect of a surface trough. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has confirmed this warning.

MD Ronanki Kurmanath of the disaster agency stated that moderate rains with scattered thundershowers are expected in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, and Eluru districts on Tuesday. Additionally, light rain with scattered thundershowers may occur in Rayalaseema. There is also a possibility of hailstorms in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, and Alluri districts.

According to Kurmanath, light rain with thundershowers is likely in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, East Godavari, Eluru, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, YSR, Annamaiya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. He urged people to be cautious during thunderstorms, advising farmers, agricultural laborers, and cattle-shepherds to avoid staying under trees and in open areas.

With the rain alert in place, residents of Andhra Pradesh are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the weather conditions.

