Heavy rain alert issued for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast indicating significant rainfall across North Coast Andhra Pradesh and surrounding regions over the next three days. A surface circulation is currently extending southwestwards at a height of 5.8 km over North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, and Rayalaseema, influencing the weather patterns.

For North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, light to moderate rains and thundershowers are expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with heavy rainfall possible at isolated locations. Residents should prepare for gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h.

In South Coast Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains and thundershowers, primarily at isolated places, accompanied by gusty winds of up to 30-40 km/h expected on Saturday. However, conditions will change slightly on Sunday and Monday, with light to moderate rains anticipated at isolated locations and wind speeds increasing to 40-50 km/h.

Rayalaseema will experience light to moderate rains at isolated spots on Saturday, with gusty winds reaching 30-40 km/h. Sunday will see a rise in rainfall intensity, with moderate rains expected and winds of 40-50 km/h. By Monday, light to moderate rains are forecast for one or two locations, along with continued gusty winds of up to 50 km/h.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed about changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions.