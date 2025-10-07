  • Menu
Heavy Rain Causes Disruption at Tirumala

Highlights

Tirumala experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, for approximately three hours. The temple premises and surrounding areas became waterlogged, leading...

Tirumala experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, for approximately three hours. The temple premises and surrounding areas became waterlogged, leading to difficulties for devotees trying to return to their rooms after darshan and access laddu selling centres.

The devotees found shelters recently set up for the Brahmotsavam celebrations. The cold in the air has intensified due to the inclement weather.

