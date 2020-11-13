Heavy rain drenches Nellore

Nellore: A large number of low-lying areas on the outskirts of the city were severely affected due to heavy rains that started late on Wednesday which continued till Thursday morning and people in the inundated areas were forced to wade through knee-deep water to safe places.

The district administration had provided relief in some colonies where people could not even cook food. Heavy rains lashed the city affecting the normal life causing inconvenience to the denizens. Muthukuru, Dagadarthi, Nellore, Podalakuru, Kovuru, Alluru, Vinjamuru, Kodavaluru, Vidavaluru, Bogole, Kavali, and other mandals received more than 10 cm rainfall on average. Brahmadevam in Muthukur received around 18 cm up to 6 am on Thursday.

Areas of Prakasam district close to Kavali such as Gudluru, Ulavapadu, Kandukuru, Singarayakonda and others also received heavy rainfall. IMD predicted that the rain activity would continue on Friday too due to a trough located at West Central Bay of Bengal and runs from the North Andhra Pradesh coast to Sri Lanka.

IMD officials warned that scattered to widespread rainfall activity would prevail in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region and the fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea due to the prevailing rough conditions.

Further, Nellore Municipal Corporation officials focussed on field-level sanitation and municipal officials were put on alert for clearing clogged drains and canals for a free-flow of floodwater.

Rainwater had entered the outskirt colonies like YSR Nagar, Bujabuja Nellore, Sundaraiah Colony, Chandrababu Nagar, Kothur, Sramik Nagar, Ramakotaiah Nagar, and many others.

Commuters in the city have faced difficulties with rainwater as two railway-under-bridges at Ramalingapuram and Magunta Layout filled with rainwater. Vehicles had to wait for hours at Vanamthopu centre on the mini-bypass road to cross the railway line since morning.

Minister Anil Kumar from Amaravati asked the district officials to address the woes of the people. Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu monitored the situation and asked the people to contact the toll-free number 1077 at the District Emergency Operations Center (DEOC) for any help due to rains. He visited the Bujabuja Nellore village secretariat and observed the situation there.

He said many tanks and canals in the district filled to their brim due to heavy rain and people residing in low-lying areas must be alert. He said they would take measures to remove encroachments on 11 irrigation canals in the city assuring house sites to the evacuated families.