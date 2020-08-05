Heavy rain lashes Guntur city

Guntur: Heavy rain lashed Guntur city in the wee hours of Tuesday. Several low-lying areas were under the sheet of rain water and causing inconvenience to the pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. Brodipet, Arundalpet, AT Agraharam, RK Puram, Nagarampalem, Adavitakkellapadu and Nallakunta area were under the sheet of rain water.

Due to rains, several trees were uprooted. A tree was uprooted at Saketapuram and fell on a car. Under its impact, the car was damaged. With the help of JCB, tree was removed. Customers who visited the Rytu Bazaar set up on the premises of NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium felt inconvenience because stadium was under the sheet of rainwater.

The Public Health Department dug holes on the road to lay UGD pipelines. After laying pipelines, the roads were not properly restored. As a result, the people are facing lot of problems. Pits on the roads are filled with rain water and causing inconvenience to the public.

