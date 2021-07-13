Heavy rain lashes parts of East Godavari district

Kakinada: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the East Godavari district on Monday. Many low-lying areas in Kakinada, Gollaprolu, Pithapuram, Ramachandrapuram and others areas were submerged in the rainwater and the traffic movement also interrupted. Many trees fell down on roads in the agency areas.

Water stagnation was evident in some low-lying areas such as Yetimoga, Madhuranagar, Kakinada Rural before the rainwater found its way into the drains. The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials received rain related complaints regarding water stagnation in low-lying areas.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Ravulapalem, Tallarevu, Kapileswarapuram, Kakinada Urban, Rural, Pithapuram, Addaegaral, Maredumilli and other areas following heavy rain since afternoon.

According to officials, the water levels reported in various barrages are: 7.400 meters in Kaleshwaram barrage, 6.470 at Peruru, 4.850 meters in Dummugudem, 8.50 feet at Bhadrachalam, 7.640 meters at Kunavaram, 4.450 meters at Kunta, Polavaram (CWC) 5.070 meters, Old Rail Bridge 13.870 meters and 10.90 feet at Sur Arthur Cotton (SAC).

The officials said that about 30,348 cusecs of water was released from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SAC), Dowleswaram, Rajamahendravarm on Monday and 12,000 cusecs of water was released into irrigation canals in the district.

The advent of rains brought cheer to the distressed farmers. According to sources, 30 per cent of farmers have started sowing paddy in the Kharif season in the district. On the other hand, owing to surging of the backwater, the tribal farmers are afraid of the submersion.

Meanwhile, Sri Gandi Posamma Ammavari Temple Executive Officer GV Lakshmi Kumar said that no darshan of the deity Gandi Posamma would be allowed in view of the floods of the Godavari river.

The area surrounding Posa-mma temple is totally submerged due to backwater and rains. The shop owners and other businessmen have evacuated the places and left for safe zones in the tribal areas.