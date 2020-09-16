Heavy rain throws life out of gear in East Godavari district

Kakinada: Heavy rain lashed several parts of East Godavari district on Tuesday morning and there was no respite till late in afternoon. Normal life was thrown out of gear in Peddapuram, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Rajamahendravaram and other areas following heavy rain from early hours. Several low-lying areas like Kakinada, Prathipadu, I Polavaram, Mummidvaram, Kadiyam, Rajamahendravaram Rural outskirts were inundated. Roads were inundated and flood water entered homes in several areas in Kakinada. It rained non-stop for five to six hours in the Kakinada smart city.



The condition of roads and drains in Kakinada is in such a pathetic state that even a small rain would make sewage water overflow on the roads. Pedestrians and vehicle users are facing a hard time due to the overflowing drains. To worsen the condition, several private companies dug up streets frequently to lay cables and they don't fill up trenches properly, which leads to accidents. The slush on roads gets stuck to vehicles and makes commuting hard.

Residents of Kakinada, who had hoped that their problems would be a thing of past after the city was chosen for the Smart City programme, were disappointed. People of Cinema Road, Main Road, Gandhinagar, Jagannackpur, Sambamurthy Nagar, Diary farm Center, RTC Complex, Dummulpet, Yeimoga, Suryaraopet, Vimuthi Nagar and other areas were inundated due to the downpour.

Farmers in Kakinada city were left in tears after heavy rains lashed Rythu Bazar on Tuesday. Some farmers said that the vegetables were badly damaged by the untimely rains. The roads were completely flooded with rain water and transport services were badly hit. People had to wait for several hours for the rain water to recede for the traffic to get moving. Due to the rain they are unable to do the business in the Municipal School Rythu Bazar. They said Rythu Bazaar has been going on here for about five months. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the district authorities moved the Rythu Bazaar in Municipal High School. Due to the rains the farmers urged the District Collector to allow them in Rythu Bazar in RTC Complex.

According the bulletin an average 86.4 mm rainfall was recorded in last 24 hours. Rainfall in different places is as follows: Nellipaka 86.4, Maredumilli 10.2, Kotananduru 4.6, Elewswaram 3.0, Gokavaram 2.2, Thondangi 4.8, Kourkonda 4.8, Ragampet 3.8, Kakinada Rural 2.0, Anaparthi 7.2, Alamuru 1.2, Pamarru 4.2, Razolu 26.8, Kunavaram 59.2, Y Ramavaram 3.4, Tuni 1.4, Gangavaram 2.0, Jaggampet 2.8, Gollaprolu 8.2, Rajamahendravaram 6.6, Somalkot 9.4, Kakinada Urban 28.8, Kadiyam 2.2, Ravulapalem 2.4, Ayinavilli 1.0, Malkipuram 29.4, Chinturu 16.6, Addateegala 6.2, Rowtulapudi 5.8, Rampachodavaram 6.4, Kirlampudi 2.6, Peddapuram 19.8, Rajamahendravaram Rural 3.6, Pithapuram 1.0, Pedapudi 6.4, Mandapeta 2.4, Kothapeta 1.0, P Gannavaram 6.8, Sakhinetipalli 9.0, Vara Ramachandrapuram 50.4, Rajavommangi 2.0, Sankhavaram 7.6, Seetanagaram 7.2, Prathipadu 3.4, Gandepalli 2.0, Rajanagaram 4.2, U Kothapalli 1.4, Bikkavolu 14.6, Ramachandrapuram 2.4, Kapileswarapuram 1.6, Mamidikuduru 4.0, Allavaram 2.











