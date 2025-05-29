Heavy Rainfall Expected as Southwest Monsoon Spreads Across Andhra Pradesh

The Southwest Monsoon has fully arrived in Andhra Pradesh as of Wednesday, 28th May 2025, according to Ronamki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority. He warned of potential heavy rains and gusty winds in the coastal regions over the next two days. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions, especially those living in low-lying areas near the Godavari, Nagavali, and Vamsadhara river basins, where flash floods are anticipated due to heavy rainfall in upstream states.

Kurmanath stated that district administrations have been instructed to remain vigilant and take action to prevent drowning incidents near water bodies. District collectors have been directed to identify hazardous locations and install warning boards featuring safety instructions and emergency contact numbers.

Forecasts for Thursday, 29th May 2025, indicate a likelihood of light to heavy rainfall in the Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram, and Alluri Seetharamaraju districts. Other districts such as Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, and Sri Sathyasai can expect lighter showers.

The following day, Friday, 30th May, is expected to bring light rains to Alluri Seetharamaraju, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, and Krishna districts, with lighter precipitation forecasted elsewhere.

As of 5 pm on Wednesday, significant rainfall has already been recorded across Srikakulam district, including 31.5 mm in Ichapuram, 27.7 mm in Rajapuram, 24.5 mm in Palasa, and 24.2 mm in Haripuram. On Tuesday, the district experienced substantial rainfall, with Santhabommali receiving 152.4 mm, Tekkali 139.4 mm, Kotaabommali 117 mm, Velerupadu 89 mm, and Buttaygudem 84.4 mm. Residents are advised to remain alert as the monsoon progresses.