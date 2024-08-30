Live
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
- Doctors remove cricket ball-sized hairball from 8-year-old’s stomach
- Loan Apps Claim Another Life in Karimnagar
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Intensifies
Just In
Highlights
A severe low-pressure system has developed in the central Bay of Bengal today, and meteorologists expect it to strengthen into a gale as it moves in a...
A severe low-pressure system has developed in the central Bay of Bengal today, and meteorologists expect it to strengthen into a gale as it moves in a west-northwest direction by tomorrow. This weather disturbance is anticipated to bring significant rainfall to the region.
Over the next three days, heavy rain is forecasted for North Andhra Pradesh and the southern coast of Odisha. Many areas within these regions are likely to experience substantial rainfall, potentially leading to localized flooding and disruptions.
Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and prepared for adverse weather conditions. Emergency services are on alert, ready to respond to any situations that may arise due to the heavy rains.
