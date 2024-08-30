Heavy Rainfall Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Intensifies

A severe low-pressure system has developed in the central Bay of Bengal today, and meteorologists expect it to strengthen into a gale as it moves in a west-northwest direction by tomorrow. This weather disturbance is anticipated to bring significant rainfall to the region.

Over the next three days, heavy rain is forecasted for North Andhra Pradesh and the southern coast of Odisha. Many areas within these regions are likely to experience substantial rainfall, potentially leading to localized flooding and disruptions.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and prepared for adverse weather conditions. Emergency services are on alert, ready to respond to any situations that may arise due to the heavy rains.