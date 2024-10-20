Heavy Rains alert issues to AP due to expected low pressure area again

In a significant weather forecast, the Meteorological Department has announced that the Andhra Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall over the next five days beginning Sunday, as a result of developing weather systems in the region. The department indicated that surface circulation presently located in the Andaman Sea is expected to evolve into a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal by the 21st of this month.

According to CWC Head Bharti S. Sabade, this developing system has the potential to escalate into a cyclone, projected to move north-northwest and possibly make landfall along the coasts of West Bengal, Odisha, or north Coastal Andhra. Amravati Meteorological Center officer Stella added that the most likely timeframe for the cyclone to cross the coast is between the 24th and 26th of this month, with early predictions suggesting Odisha or north Coastal Andhra as potential impact areas.

The state has already felt the effects of weather changes, notably a previous air system that weakened a week ago, which has now transformed into a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea, affecting South Karnataka and the Rayalaseema region. The Meteorological Department has warned of widespread rains across many parts of the state, with Rayalaseema and Dakshina Andhra districts expected to receive the highest rainfall amounts. Rains in Uttar Andhra are anticipated to pick up after the 23rd, as the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal shifts towards Odisha.

Additionally, officials have noted the likelihood of two subsequent low-pressure systems forming—one on the 29th of this month and another on the 3rd of next month, contributing to ongoing weather disruptions. In light of these developments, the sea conditions are becoming increasingly rough, prompting warnings for fishermen in Uttar Andhra to avoid going out to sea starting Sunday.

The people are urged to stay updated with the latest weather advisories as the situation develops.