Heavy rains cripple normal life in Nellore

Nellore: Normal life was affected by heavy rains, which lashed out several parts in Nellore district since Saturday night. The continuous downpour battered Nellore city, Kavali and coastal mandals on Sunday and several areas were inundated due to floodwaters. Many rivulets are overflowing across the district disrupting the movement of people.

Kavali, Jaladanki, Bogole, Muthukuru, Manubolu, Venkatachalam, Kandukuru, Lingasamudram, Ulavapadu, Gudluru, Kondapuram, Kaligiri, Udayagiri and coastal mandals are receiving heavy rains. The automatic weather station at Kavali recorded 16 cm of rainfall in Kavali town during the last 24 hours. Kandukuru recorded 10 cm, Bogole 9.4 cm, and other areas received around 8-9 cm.

Many villages in the Kavali division were cut off due to overflowing tanks and rivulets. Many mandals in the Kandukur division received around 10 cm of rainfall. The average rainfall during the last 24 hours was 3.6 cm.

Drains were clogged and overflowed on roads in Ummareddy Gunta, Balaji Nagar, Nawabpeta and on outskirts of Nellore city.