Heavy rains damage horticulture crops in 3,019 hectares

Guntur: Heavy rains and floods damaged various horticulture crops in 3,019 hectares in seven districts in the State till July 28, according to the preliminary reports submitted to the horticulture commissioner’s office in Guntur.

According to the horticulture department officials, banana gardens were damaged in 1,315.31 hectares, vegetable gardens in 1,447.86 hectares, papaya, guava, watermelon, betelvine, and flower gardens were also damaged.

The damage to horticulture crops was reported in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Kakinada and Nandyal districts. The farmers whose crops were damaged to more than 33% extent are eligible to get a subsidy from the State government. According to the preliminary reports, the government has to pay an input subsidy of Rs 701.01 crore to 8,149 farmers in the seven districts.

Banana gardens were the worst hit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district as the crop spread over 771.20 hectares was damaged followed by East Godavari 460.60 hectares.

Similarly, vegetable gardens spread over 1,026.40 hectares were damaged in Dr B R Ambedkar district and in 348.65 hectares in East Godavari district.

Official sources from the horticulture department said that after getting the final report on the crop damage, they will be able to give a clear figure on the total crop damage.