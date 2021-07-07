Top
Heavy rains drown East Godavari district

Heavy rains drown East Godavari district
Heavy rains drown East Godavari district

Highlights

Roads inundated, floodwater enters homes in several areas of Kakinada

Kakinada: Life thrown out of gear as heavy rains lashed several parts of East Godavari district on Wednesday. It started raining in the morning and there was no respite till late in afternoon.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Peddapuram, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Rajamahendravaram and other areas following heavy down. Several low-lying areas in Kakinada, Prathipadu, I Polavaram, Mummidivaram, Kadiyam, Rajamahendravaram were flooded. Roads were inundated and floodwater entered homes in several areas in Kakinada.

The heavy rains affected the transport services across the district due to submergence of roads. People had to wait for several hours for the rain water to recede. Due to the rain, vegetable vendors were unable to do business in the Rythu Bazaars in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram.

According to the bulletin, the average of 139.4mm rainfall was recorded in last 24 hours. Seetanagaram 49.8, Tuni 22.6, Thondangi 19.2, Prathipadu 10.6, Rampachodavaram 10.4, Rajavommangi 8.2, Eleswaram 4.6, Jaggampet 3.6, Kotananduru 3.2, Kirlampudi 3, Rowtulapudi 2.4 and Addategala received 1.8 mm rainfall.

