Heavy rains expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh today due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The extremely low pressure continues in the northwestern Bay of Bengal along the coasts of northern Odisha and West Bengal. It is gradually moving towards Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and North Madhya Pradesh. In addition, the surface trough continues at an altitude of 7.6 km and on the other hand, the north-south basin is 0.9 km from Rayalaseema to southern Telangana.

With this, the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department said in a statement on Wednesday that there would be scattered thundershowers and light to moderate rains along the coast and in Rayalaseema for the next two days. Heavy rains are also expected in one or two places on the north coast on Thursday, meteorological officials said. During the last 24 hours, 4 cm of rainfall was recorded in Garividi, 3 cm in Poosapatirega, Kalingapatnam, Bhimili and Amalapuram.

On the other hand, with the influence of active South West Monsoon, heavy rains reported in Rayalaseema and at a few places in coastal districts in the last week Rainfall of 13 cm was reported in Palamner of Chittoor district and 7.8 cm of rain was reported in Madanapalle two days back.