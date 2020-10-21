Heavy rains forecast in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Rains: A low-pressure area, the third in a month, formed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday and it is expected to bring heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal in the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It forecast that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, northern West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, northern Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, and the remaining parts of Gujarat during the next two to three days. Heavy rainfall has also been forecast at isolated places in Rayalaseema.

Several places in West Godavari district have been witnessing rainfall since Monday evening. Tuesday began with showers and drizzles which are continuing.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon has been delayed this year. "A low-pressure area has formed over the central parts of Bay of Bengal," said IMD director Mrutunjay Mohapatra, adding that the low-pressure area will bring rains over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal during the next three days.

It will move towards the Odisha coast and then recurve causing heavy rainfall in northeast India from October 22-24, he said. The low-pressure area is likely to cause rains in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal during Durga Puja.