Heavy rains lashes Tirupati due to low pressure, normal life disrupted

Due to the influence of low pressure, heavy rains are falling across Tirupati district especially in Venkatagiri, Balayapalli and Dakkili mandals of the district, heavy rain with thunder and lightning has been witnessed since early morning.

As a result, the low-lying areas and roads in those areas were completely submerged. Locals and motorists faced difficulties as drainages and canals overflowed everywhere.

A depression over the West Midwest Bay of Bengal adjacent to South Andhra Pradesh yesterday is now continuing to weaken over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and its adjoining areas. Its associated surface circulation extends to an altitude of 4.5 km above mean sea level and is inclined towards the southwest. "Due to the impact of it, two days of light to moderate rains in North Andhra, heavy rains in one or two places in Rayalaseema and South Andhra are possible," said the Meteorological Department.