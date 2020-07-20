Heavy rains leave many areas water-logged in East Godavari district

Kakinada: Heavy rains lashed Kakinada and other parts of East Godavari district on Monday. Low-lying areas inundated with knee deep water. Residents of Kakinada, who had hoped that their problems would be a thing of the past after the city was chosen for the Smart City programme, were a disappointed lot as the rain submerged many areas including cinema road and low-lying areas. In fact, water logging was more visible than ever before, with the roads and streets being submerged for hours together. While inundation had been a problem earlier too, the water recedes soon after the rains ebbed.

This time around, there was no relief for hours at some place for one full day. The rain was unrelenting right from Monday morning. People of Cinema Street, Gandhi Nagar, Jagannaickpur, 100 Bulding Centre, Dairy farm Centre, Dummulapet, Yetimoga, Suryaraopet and other areas suffered a lot due to the downpour.

Many parts of East Godavari district was receiving heavy rain for the last three days. According to the bulletin , the average 9.8 mm rainfall was recorded in last 24 hours. Ramachandrapuram received highest 63.2 mm, followed by Mandapet 42.4mm Ayinavilli 38.6, Anaparthy 38mm, Vara Ramachndrapuram 32.6 mm, Nellipaka 10.2, Y Ramavaram 3.8, Gangavaram 2.8, Gollaprolu 21.6, Samolkot 2.6, Kakinada (U) 42mm, Kadiyam 5.8mm, Karapa 21.8mm, Kothapeta 15.8mm, Kunavaram 32mm, Addateegala 1.8mm, Gokavaram 1.2mm, Peddapuram 4.2mm, Pithapuram 10.8mm, Pedapudi 11.6, Atreyapuram 18.2mm, Kajuluru 20.4, Kapileswarapuram 19.2mm, Ambajipeta 2.6, Chinturu 20.2 mm ,Tuni 21.8 mm, Kirlampudi 4.4, Kothapalli 12.6mm, Bikkavolu 16.8mm, Pamarru 3.2mm, Sankhavaram 3.8mm, Prathipadu 3.6mm, Rajanagaram 7mm, Kakinada 15.8mm, Rayavaram 31.4mm, Alamuru 4.8mm, Tallarevu 4.2mm.





Inundated Ward Secretariat at Recharlapet in Kakinada



