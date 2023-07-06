Live
Heavy rains likely in AP due to surface circulation in Bay of Bengal
Highlights
Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in many places across the Andhra Pradesh for the next 3 days due to surface circulation.
A surface circulation formed in West Central Bay of Bengal adjacent to North Andhra coast moved towards Central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and as a result, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in many places across the state for the next 3 days. It said that strong winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority MD BR Ambedkar said moderate rains are expected in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and Sri Sathyasai districts on Thursday.
Meanwhile, highest rainfall of 9.8 cm recorded at Saradhi in Vizianagaram District on Wednesday.
