Heavy Rains occur in north Coastal Andhra, officials urge people to remain vigilant

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, and Manyam districts in Andhra Pradesh are experiencing relentless rainfall, raising concerns among residents and local authorities alike. The Meteorological Department predicts continued rain over the next two days, prompting Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Din Kar Pundkar to warn coastal area inhabitants to remain vigilant. Fishermen have been advised against venturing out to sea for three days due to hazardous conditions.

Collector Pundkar also announced the establishment of a control room at the collectorate, urging anyone trapped by floodwaters or facing emergencies to contact local authorities at 08942-240557.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts are also receiving significant rainfall, leading to the issuance of an orange alert. Collector Shyam Prasad specifically cautioned residents in the Nagavali river catchment areas to be attentive due to heavy rains affecting neighboring Odisha. Residents have been instructed to report any rain-related problems to local officials.

In Vizianagaram, Collector Ambedkar noted turbulent sea conditions caused by wind waves in the Bay of Bengal, reinforcing warnings for fishermen. Revenue department officials have been directed to take preventive measures to ensure safety.

In Telangana, Khammam and Nalgonda districts are also experiencing heavy rainfall, which is contributing to rising flood levels in the Krishna River. Increased inflow has led to the release of water from the Pulichintala and Nagarjuna Sagar dams, with the Prakasam Barrage currently receiving 3.82 lakh cusecs of floodwater. Authorities have raised 65 gates to release excess water into the sea, alerting downstream villagers of potential flooding risks.

Ronanki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the AP Disaster Management Organization, reported significant flooding in various projects due to the heavy rains. He shared that the inflow levels at Srisailam Dam stands at 2.86 lakh cusecs, while outflow is at 3.09 lakh cusecs. For Nagarjuna Sagar, the inflow is 2.99 lakh cusecs, and Pulichintala recorded an inflow of 2.75 lakh cusecs with an outflow of 2.97 lakh cusecs.

In light of these conditions, Kurmanath issued a warning encouraging residents in low-lying areas and near streams and bends to remain alert as overflow is expected. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they prepare for potential emergencies in the affected regions.