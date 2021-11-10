Heavy rains to lash Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema amid low-pressure in Bay of Bengal

The Meteorological officials said the low-pressure area in the southeastern Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a severe storm in another 24 hours due to which heavy rains are expected in the southern Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema and northern Tamil Nadu.



It said that it would rain for three days in the North Coastal Andhra district and warnings were issued that the fishermen do not go for fishing. Similar warnings are being issued for Nellore and Greater Rayalaseema as heavy rains forecasted for nellore, Prakasam, Kadapa and Chittoor districts. Relief efforts are going on in the affected areas. It is a matter of concern that a red alert has been issued for several districts for another two days.



On the other hand, Chennai has been hit with heavy rains disrupting the normal life. The highest rainfall of 30 cm was recorded at Nagapatnam and 29 cm at Karthekkal. The coastal region of Tamil Nadu has been receiving heavy rains since Tuesday night.