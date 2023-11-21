Heavy rush of devotees witnessed at Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the auspicious occasion of Karthika Masam Modati Somavaram (first Monday), large number of devotees thronged the sacred Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Monday.



In fact the Hindus consider Karthika Masam as a holy month. The streets of Srisailam temple were seen fully packed with the devotees of Lord Siva. The entire temple town is reverberating with people chanting ‘Om Namah Sivaiah.’

There was a heavy rush of devotees at Pathala Ganga where they took a holy dip in the waters of River Krishna.

Braving cold weather, the devotees lit Karthika Deepams on the banks of the river. They also prayed to Goddess Krishnaveni to bless them with peace and prosperity. After the completion of holy dip, the devotees made a beeline to Srisaialm temple to have darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

In the evening the temple authorities have organised Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harati. The traditional lamps were lit in the entire Pushkarini premises. Dasa Disa Harahti has also been given to the Lord, Goddess and Pushkarini in a traditional manner.

Prior to giving Dasa Disa Harathi, the Utsava Moorthis (Swami and Ammavaru) were brought to Pushkarini and offered prayers in a grand manner. Immediately after the completion of special prayers, Dasa Disa Haratis to presiding deities and Pushkarini was given followed by Omkara Harathi, Naga Harathi, Trishula Harathi, Nandi Harathi, Simha Harathi, Surya Harathi, Chandra Harathi, Khumba Harathi, Nakshtra Harathi and Karpura Harathi.

In view of large number of devotees thronging the temple, the authorities have made elaborate arrangements. Adequate number of staff was deployed on duty. The office staff was assigned special duties. Executive Officer D Peddiraju is monitoring the arrangements at the darshan queue lines, Arjitha Seva queue lines and temple premises.

In a similar manner, the devotees also thronged Sangameswara Swamy temple located at Kothapalli in Atmakur mandal. The temple is has surfaced with the receding of Krishna water.

The devotees after taking holy dips in Krishna river, had the darshan of Uma Maheshwara Swamy and offered prayers. Large number of devotees from adjacent Telangana State and from the districts of Rayalaseema region visited the temple. The devotees chanted ‘Om Namah Sivaya’ during their entire stay at the temple.

Heavy rush of devotees was also witnessed at the temples at Mahanandi, Yaganti, Omkaram, Bugga Rameshwaram, Urukunda and other temples in

Kurnool district.