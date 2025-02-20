Hectic agenda for Naidu in Delhi

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday, is expected to meet several Union ministers during his two-day visit to the national capital.

Naidu is likely to hold discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Water Resources C R Patil, and Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During his meeting with Amit Shah, Naidu is expected to discuss various pending projects and other issues concerning the state. With the Water Resources Minister, the CM will discuss matters such as the release of funds for the Polavaram project and Telangana’s objections regarding the utilization of Krishna waters.

Additionally, he will seek Central assistance for the construction of the left and right canals to facilitate water supply with a capacity of 17,500 cusecs. The Chief Minister will also meet the Union Agriculture Minister to discuss the challenges faced by chilli farmers, including the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP). He aims to ensure that farmers do not incur losses.

It is worth noting that Naidu has written multiple letters to the Centre over the past nine months, highlighting the difficulties faced by chilli farmers. He had urged the Union Minister to implement the Price Deficiency Payment scheme under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for red chillis.