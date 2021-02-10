Help Kakinada Municipal Corporation make city as clean as Indore

Kakinada: Smart City Corporation CEO Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar called upon the people to cooperate with Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) to develop it on par with Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

He inspected solid waste management system and observed the sanitation condition at Sanjaynagar here on Monday. Recently, Pundkar along with MA & UD Principal Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi and team visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Indore and studied the waste management in those cities.

Indore has been adjudged as the cleanest city of India. He visited the entire city to observe the distinct measures taken by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

The city is considered to be genuinely clean with a 100 per cent sewerage system with total recycling of treated sewage and solid waste management system and daily sweeping of roads and streets ensuring zero spread of solid waste.

The residents of Indore separate dry and wet garbage and they are making compost with wet garbage in their houses and dry garbage is being given to the Municipal Corporation.

He said that such practice should be adopted in KMC also to develop the city.