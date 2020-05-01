Here are the Red, Orange and Green Zones announced by Andhra government amid coronavirus cases

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced the Red, Orange and Green Zones in the state ahead of the completion of the lockdown on May 3. The Red zone list includes Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and Chittoor while the Orange Zone includes East Godavari, West Godavari, Kadapa, Anantapur, Srikakulam, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam and lastly Vizianagaram falls in Green zone amid zero cases. Kurnool, Krishna, Nellore and Chittoor have the highest number of positive cases which led it to be identified as Red Zones.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has urged the authorities to take steps to strengthen the containment system to control coronavirus in the state. DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Secretary to the State Medical Health Department, Jawahar Reddy, along with several officials held a video conference on coronavirus prevention in Vijayawada amid growing positive cases in Vijayawada, Guntur and Kurnool cities.

Medical officers and Fever clinics in Red Zones have been advised to maintain order and have increased the number of coronavirus detection tests and the people of Red Zone areas have ordered not to step out from the homes. The officials have asserted to Chief Secretary that they have traced 120 primary and secondary contacts in 18 clusters detected in Krishnlanka and three in Karmikanagar and Ajit Singh Nagar.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 71 new cases on Thursday taking the tally to 1403 with 321 recovered cases and 31 fatal cases. The state has so far conducted tests for 94,558 samples, which is the first state to do so in the country.