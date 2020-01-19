Here are the two bills to be implemented by YSRCP government in Assembly session

The YSRCP government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be introducing two sensational bills in the AP Assembly on 20th of this month. The first of those two bills is the Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Equal development of All Regions Act 2020. The second is the amendment of CRDA act introduced by the Telugu Desam Party Government led by Chandrababu Naidu for the capital.

Highlights of Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and equal development of all Regions 2020

The law is being introduced by the government with the intent of ensuring a holistic development of all parts of the state. For that purpose, various government departments, branches and systems will be set up in different areas. Also, the state will be classified into three zones with an establishment of boards to oversee those three zones Each board consists of 9 members on that board with Chief Minister as the Chairman of each Board. They will be accompanied by the Vice-Chairman, an MP, two MLAs and four members nominated by the state government. These zones are active to develop that zone comprehensively and to decentralize development.

Highlights of CRDA Amendment Act 2020

The Jagan's government will amend the CRDA Act 2014 introduced in the then TDP regime. Once the new law comes into force, the provisions of the old CRDA Act, the notifications issued under it, will be revoked and the government's newly enacted act will be implemented. The former Vijayawada - Guntur - Thenali - Mangalagiri Urban Development Authority (VGMTUDA) reopens and the entire range of CRDA falls under it. All loans taken under CRDA are transferred to VGMTUDA.

The state government of Andhra Pradesh will transfer the employees from CRDA to VGMTUDA with new contracts.