Here is Adari Anand Kumar program schedule for the day

Adari Anand Kumar, the Coordinator of Visakhapatnam Constituency, has a busy schedule planned for the upcoming Friday, 15th March 2024.

Starting off the day at 8 AM, Shri Anand Kumar will be in Ward 52 at Marripalem Vuda Layout to participate in the Green Belt and Parks Development Works, which are estimated to be worth around Rs.65 Lakhs. This initiative is being carried out under the direction of Deputy Mayor Mr. Jiyani Sridhar.

Following this, at 9 AM, Shri Anand Kumar will be in Ward 60th to take part in the foundation stone laying program for the construction of a Burial ground worth Rs.1.08 crores and an Indoor Stadium worth Rs.1.60 crores. This event is being organized under the guidance of Ward Corporator Mr. PV Suresh.

Later in the day, from 4 PM onwards, Shri Anand Kumar will be visiting the 56th Ward to participate in a House to House Campaign. Ward corporators, presidents, incharges, mandal party, presidents, JCS conveners, secretariat conveners, senior party leaders, RPs, and YSRCP family members are all requested to join in and support this program.

It is anticipated that the active participation of all party members will contribute significantly to the success of these initiatives. The events are essential for the development and progress of Visakhapatnam Constituency.

The schedule has been meticulously planned, and Shri Adari Anand Kumar is expected to navigate through the day efficiently and effectively to ensure that all programs are successfully executed.