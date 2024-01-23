Here is the schedule for social services in Dharmavaram amid Paritala Ravi's death anniversary

Live
On the occasion of the 19th death anniversary of Paritala Ravindra, there will be several social service programs organized by the Dharmavaram Constituency Telugu Desam Party. Here are the details:
Morning:
- At 7:30 a.m., there will be a Tiffin organized for all Telugu Desam Party family members at the Urban Telugu Desam Party office.
- This will be followed by a grand floral tribute program to the portrait of Keertiseshulu Paritala Ravindra under the auspices of the Dharmavaram Constituency Telugu Desam Party.
Morning:
- At 8 o'clock, there will be a convoy leaving the party office to Venkatapuram.
- After paying homage at Paritala Ravindra Gari Ghat, the convoy will return to Dharmavaram.
Morning:
- At 11 a.m., there will be a distribution program of bread and fruits to the patients of the government hospital in Dharmavaram town under the auspices of the Dharmavaram Constituency Telugu Desam Party.
Noon:
- At 12 p.m., there will be a food donation program at the Old Anna Canteen next to the Government Hospital.
- Additionally, there will be a Food Donation Ceremony at the Weaver Statue at Kadiri Gate, a food donation program in Kottapet Circle, a food donation program in front of the RTC bus stand, and a food donation program in Erragunta Circle.
Therefore, all Telugu Desam Party family members are requested to attend and contribute to the success of these programs.
Important Note: All leaders with four-wheelers are requested to reach the Telugu Desam Party office in Dharmavaram town by 7:30 a.m.