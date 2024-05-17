Samsung Galaxy F55 5G India Launch Rescheduled: Features, Price and Availability

Samsung has rescheduled the launch of its much-anticipated Galaxy F55 5G in India, initially planned for May 17th, to May 27th. The reason for the delay has not been disclosed. Here's a detailed look at what to expect from this upcoming release in terms of price, specifications, colours, and features.



Specifications and Features

The Galaxy F55 5G is set to feature a vertical triple-camera setup on the rear, in line with the design seen in Samsung's recent Galaxy A and M series models. The Apricot Crush variant will sport a gold-finished frame, while the Raisin Black variant will have a black metallic frame that complements its back panel.

Internally, the Galaxy F55 5G is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device will likely showcase a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, offering a smooth visual experience. The camera setup is anticipated to include a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, a 50MP front camera is expected, housed within a punch-hole cutout.



Samsung claims that the Galaxy F55 5G will be the thinnest and lightest vegan leather phone of the year, highlighting its sleek and stylish design. With these features, the Galaxy F55 5G is poised to make a significant impact in the smartphone market, combining aesthetics with powerful performance.



Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be priced at ₹2x,999, falling within the ₹30000 range, with potential discounts available through various bank offers. This smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Samsung’s official website, and select retail stores across India. It will come in two colour options: Apricot Crush and Raisin Black, both featuring a vegan leather finish and a unique saddle stitch design on the back.