YSRCP may not get more than 45 seats in Assembly: BJP

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said the YSRCP may not win more than 45 Assembly constituencies in the elections held on May 13.

In a press release on Thursday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had said ‘Why Not 175’ before elections and now his party may not get more than 45 seats.

He was reacting to claims made by Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to I-PAC office in Vijayawada on Thursday. He alleged the Jagan is giving false signals to his supporters on his victory in the Assembly polls.

Dinakar said there is no possibility of Jagan winning in polls and is misleading people as well as his cadres that YSRCP is going to win big. He recalled that poll strategist Prashant Kishor many times had said YSRCP would be defeated in the state.