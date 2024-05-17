Police arrest 13 persons for bid on TDP candidate Nani

Tirupati: The Tirupati police on Thursday arrested 13 persons involved in the murder attempt on Chandragiri Assembly constituency TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani.

Police identified the accused as Accused No 1 Bhanu Prakash Reddy (43), A2 Nadavalluru Ganapathi (46), A3 Mudipalli Janaki Reddy (33), A4 Janaiah Gari Jayachandra Reddy (26), A5 Podallakooru Kodandam (29), A6 Bokkisam Chiranjeevi (30), A7 Dandu Pushpakant Reddy (39), A8 Eddala Bhaskar Reddy (34), A9 Kamasani Samba Siva Reddy (37), A 10 Appannagiri Sudhakar Reddy(42), A11 P Hari Krishna (24), A12 Pasupuleti Ramu(42) and A13 Gogula Kotaiah (19).

Tirupati district SP Krishna Kanth Patel, who took up the case as a challenge, saw all the accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

It may be noted that, the assailants led by Bhanu Prakash Reddy (A1) attacked Nani who along with his wife Sudha Reddy was going to the strong room located in Sri Padmavathi Mahila University Engineering College on Wednesday.

In a pre-planned move, they lay wait at the gate with iron rods, beer bottles, cricket bats and started attacking Nani and his wife after forcing the car to stop.

However, the gunman Dharani bravely resisted the attackers who attacked him also, resulting in serious injuries to him. The gunman then opened fire, firing two rounds in the air forcing the attackers to flee, saving the life of Nani, the SP said.

Patel said the investigation officer with his teams worked round-the-clock and was able to nab all the 13 involved in the murder attempt.

He also announced rewards to the police team for arresting all the accused wanted in the attempted murder case.

SV University police registered a case after the attack at 3 pm near the university gate.

The incident sent shock waves throughout the state and also triggered widespread condemnation.