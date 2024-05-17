Live
- Heavy Rains Expected Hyderabad Today, People Advised to be vigilant
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
Just In
Police arrest 13 persons for bid on TDP candidate Nani
SP Krishna Kanth Patel says the attack was led by Bhanu Prakash Reddy
Tirupati: The Tirupati police on Thursday arrested 13 persons involved in the murder attempt on Chandragiri Assembly constituency TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani.
Police identified the accused as Accused No 1 Bhanu Prakash Reddy (43), A2 Nadavalluru Ganapathi (46), A3 Mudipalli Janaki Reddy (33), A4 Janaiah Gari Jayachandra Reddy (26), A5 Podallakooru Kodandam (29), A6 Bokkisam Chiranjeevi (30), A7 Dandu Pushpakant Reddy (39), A8 Eddala Bhaskar Reddy (34), A9 Kamasani Samba Siva Reddy (37), A 10 Appannagiri Sudhakar Reddy(42), A11 P Hari Krishna (24), A12 Pasupuleti Ramu(42) and A13 Gogula Kotaiah (19).
Tirupati district SP Krishna Kanth Patel, who took up the case as a challenge, saw all the accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.
It may be noted that, the assailants led by Bhanu Prakash Reddy (A1) attacked Nani who along with his wife Sudha Reddy was going to the strong room located in Sri Padmavathi Mahila University Engineering College on Wednesday.
In a pre-planned move, they lay wait at the gate with iron rods, beer bottles, cricket bats and started attacking Nani and his wife after forcing the car to stop.
However, the gunman Dharani bravely resisted the attackers who attacked him also, resulting in serious injuries to him. The gunman then opened fire, firing two rounds in the air forcing the attackers to flee, saving the life of Nani, the SP said.
Patel said the investigation officer with his teams worked round-the-clock and was able to nab all the 13 involved in the murder attempt.
He also announced rewards to the police team for arresting all the accused wanted in the attempted murder case.
SV University police registered a case after the attack at 3 pm near the university gate.
The incident sent shock waves throughout the state and also triggered widespread condemnation.