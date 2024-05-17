BJP worker killed in pre-poll violence in Khallikote

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur: A BJP worker was killed and seven others were injured in a clash between supporters of the BJD and the saffron party in Ganjam district. The incident took place in Sri Krushna Saranapur village in Khallikote police station area on Wednesday night over putting up posters for poll campaigning.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Kumar Pahana (28), a resident of the village. He succumbed to injuries during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Ganjam district administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more persons within a radius of 100 metres of Khallikote police station. Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the attack, police sources said.

According to preliminary investigation, the clash occurred over putting up posters of a candidate and both sides used sharp weapons in the fight, police said, adding the injured persons are undergoing treatment at the State-run hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

The BJP supporters alleged that the conspiracy to kill their party worker was hatched at the palace of late Khallikote Raanimaa by the BJD leaders. They also alleged that the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse them from the police station. The police also damaged their vehicles and some other bikes belonging to the public and the journalists parked there, they said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident and extended condolences to the deceased’s family.

‘’Deeply disturbed and saddened at the very unfortunate and tragic incident of violence in Khallikote area. Such incidents of violence have no place in our democracy and civil society. I strongly condemn this incident.”

‘’My deepest condolence to the family members who have lost their loved one and I pray for early recovery of those who sustained injuries. I am sure police will take strong and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime,’’ Naveen said in a post on X.

The BJP president, J P Nadda, who undertook a roadshow in Bhubaneswar, also expressed concern over the clash and said such incidents should not happen.

Meanwhile, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal expressed concern over the incident and asked the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to restore peace immediately and said all measures must be taken to prevent poll violence.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the village to control the situation.

While BJD’s Suryamani Baidya is seeking re-election from the seat, the BJP has nominated Purna Chandra Sethi, a former MLA, in the constituency. Simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls to SC-reserved Khallikote, which falls under Aska parliamentary constituency, will be held on May 20.