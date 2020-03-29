Heritage Foods extends helping hand to several states, donates 1 crore for corona relief

This is the 350th time we are saying that the coronavirus pandemic is sending the shivers down the spine across the world. The countries are taking several measures to combat the fast spreading of the virus. Meanwhile, the Cinema celebrities, political figures and the public are supporting the governments and the people in these difficult times announcing donations to combat the virus.

Heritage Foods is the latest one to join the party, which has decided to make a donation to the governments' efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

As a socially responsible corporate body, Heritage has announced that it is ready to help the government in preventing the coronavirus spread, Heritage Foods Limited said in a statement. It has decided to provide Rs 1 crore for corona remedial activities in states where Heritage Foods Limited is conducting business across the country. The crores of rupees will be donated to the fund set up for the coronavirus affairs of the respective state governments.

Here are the donations as per state wise.

Chief Minister's Relief Fund Andhra Pradesh Rs 30,00,000

Chief Minister's Relief Fund Telangana Rs 30,00,000

Chief Minister's Relief Fund Karnataka Rs. 10,00,000

Chief Minister's Relief Fund Tamilnadu Rs 10,00,000

Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra Rs. 10,00,000

Chief Minister's Relief Fund Delhi Rs. 10,00,000

Heritage Foods MD Nara Bhuvaneswari called on people to stay indoors and urged to follow personal hygiene and social distancing.