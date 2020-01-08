High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh

Trending :
Highlights

The AP High Court today has given its nod for holding elections to the local bodies in the state. The court dismissed the plea which was filed...

Amaravati: The AP High Court today has given its nod for holding elections to the local bodies in the state. The court dismissed the plea which was filed challenging the 59.85 reservation policy. Admitting the affidavit filed by the Election Commission, the High Court stated that the whole election process should be completed by March 3.

The notification for ZPTC and MPTC election would be issued by January 17 and the election will be held on February 8. The results would be announced on February 10. The Mandal Parishad president and Zilla Parishad chairman would be elected by February 15. Likewise, the notification for the Panchayat election would be released on February 8 and the election process would be completed by March 3.

