High Court Judges transferred across the country, here are judges allotted to AP

Several High court judges have been transferred across the country. As many as a total of 15 judges were transferred. The decision was taken by the Central Government approving the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium. A total of 17 people were to be transferred but two of the remaining 15 were transferred.



With the latest decision, two judges have been transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah have been appointed as judges of the AP High Court. Justice Ujjal Bhayan‌ was appointed as the judge of the Telangana High Court.

According to the Judiciary, as of the 1st of this month, there are 465 vacant posts of judges in all the 25 High Courts with 68 vacancies in the Allahabad High Court alone. There are 40 vacancies in Punjab, Haryana, and 36 in Calcutta.

The collegium said in its latest proposal that 16 members would be appointed for the Allahabad High Court, eight for the Kerala High Court, and six for the Calcutta and Rajasthan High Courts. The Guwahati and Jharkhand High Courts have been asked to appoint five members each, four each for Punjab and Haryana, two for Chhattisgarh High Court, and one each for Madhya Pradesh High Court.