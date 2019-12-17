High Court orders SIT to submit a report on YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case

The High Court has heard the petition filed by TDP MLC BTech Ravi demanding that the murder case of former MP Vivekananda Reddy be handed over to the CBI and ordered SIT to submit an investigation report by 23. The High Court ordered the report to be sent to the government and court in a sealed cover. The next hearing is postponed to January 3, 2020.

SIT team has begun its investigation following the High Court's order to submit a report of the murder investigation under sealed cover before the 23rd of this month. As part of the probe, SIT officials are conducting inquiries at Sunrise Private Hospital in Kadapa city. The SIT team, under the direction of Pulivendula DSP Vasudevan, examined several records in the hospital.

Komma Parameshwar Reddy of Kasunur of Simhadripuram Mandal was admitted to Sunrise Hospital in Kadapa on the day of Viveka's assassination on March 15. He was admitted to Tirupati Hospital for better treatment. The police had earlier detained him on suspicion and also conducted narco tests on him. On the 5th of this month, Parameshwar Reddy was interrogated by SIT officials for two days in outskirts of Kadapa. Police are investigating whether he was in good health or had he admitted in the hospital for wrong reasons. The police asked the hospital staff about his health condition. The five-member SIT team spent about an hour in the hospital.