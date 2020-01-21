High Court quashes land dispute case against TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan

Nellore: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday quashed the petition filed in Venkatachalam police accusing Somireddy Chandramohan responsible for a land dispute. Police also quizzed him at the police station for around 4 hours on September 13, last year, in connection with the dispute. It may be recalled that Yeluru Ranga Reddy of Idimepalli had filed a case in the Court and Venkatachalam police started an inquiry on the Court directions.

Police registered a case with number 212/2019 u/s 120 (b), 471, 468, 447, 427, 379 r/w 34 IPC & Sec.156 (3) Cr.P.C mentioning the former Minister Somireddy as A1. They served notices to Somireddy in the same month for an immediate enquiry. However, Somireddy jas had asked for some time for attending the station personally. Then, he had sent a team of lawyers and leaders and provided documents relating to the dispute, but the police refused and insisted Somireddy to personally attend.

So, Chandramohan Reddy personally visited the Police Station and had produced 16 documents connected to the case.

He had filed a petition in the High court. Now, the court quashed the case on Tuesday giving respite to the opposition leaders.