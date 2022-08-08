High time to encourage weavers: Collector Srikesh B Lathakar

Srikakulam: District collector Srikesh B Lathakar lauded weavers of the district on the occasion of 8th National Handloom Dayfor promoting the handloom industry. Handloom and textiles department and Sikkolu Weavers and Producers Company jointly celebrated the event here on Sunday. The collector highlighted the importance of cloths made by weavers associated with handloom industry and urged the people to encourage weavers by purchasing handloom cloths which protects the identity and uniqueness of the district.

Srikesh said Ponduru in the district is famous for khadi products and recalled how people in Ponduru were associated with the industry during British rule. He assured that the government is examining the proposal to sanction loans to the weavers on term basis. He appealed to all the government officials and staff to wear handloom clothes on the first Monday of every month.

Handloom clusters will be established at Laveru, Ponduru and Akkulapeta and training camps will be conducted so that weavers can hone their skills, he said.

He watched a photo exhibition on handlooms arranged by the NABARD and interacted with officials and weavers. The officials of the handloom and textiles department, rural development and weavers were present on the occasion.