High voltage political drama prevails in Palasa over clashes

Srikakulam: High voltage political drama prevailed at Chinabadam in Palasa municipal town limits on Saturday midnight. According to details, TDP town president, B.Nagaraju is residing in his own house at Chinabadam and he is having way to his through a culvert on a canal.

With an aim to create trouble to him YSRCP leaders targeted him and with alleged support of YSRCP local MLA and minister, S. AppalaRaju revenue and police officials rushed to there and made an attempt to destroy the culvert to seize way to his house.

On learning about it TDP leaders rushed to spot and prevented the officials. TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu, Itchapuram TDP MLA, B Ashok and TDP former district president, G Sirisha rushed to spot and prevented the police and revenue officials excess action.

