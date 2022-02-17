Hijab row erupts in Vijayawada's Loyola college after management denies entry to students

The Hijab Row, which started in Karnataka, is slowly spreading to other parts of the country. Protests erupted last month when some students of a government girls' PU college in the Udupi district were denied admission to the college for wearing hijab. They later spread to the rest of Karnataka.



Meanwhile, a hijab controversy has erupted at Loyola College in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh. Students said the college management had not allowed them to classes for wearing hijab. They said that the photo was taken with the hijab on the ID card as well and opined that they were going to college in a burqa from the first year.

However, the Muslim elders after knowing the incident have approached Loyola College. On the other hand, the parents of the students also reached there and expressed their concern. Upon receiving the information, the police also reached there and talked to the students and the college management. The parents of students are questioning why they are stopping the students now.



