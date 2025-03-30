Hindi workshop held on importance of translation

Visakhapatnam : A one-day Hindi workshop on the importance of translation in global perspective was held at Gayatri Vidya Parishad in Visakhapatnam.

Inaugurated by a Hindi language expert T Mahadev Rao, the aim of the workshop was to understand the growing importance of translation, its role in various fields and its need at the global level.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that translation is not only a medium to connect languages but it is also a powerful tool for global dialogue, cultural exchange and dissemination of knowledge.

Director, UG courses of GVP Giridhar discussed the role of latest technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Translation, in the translation industry and how these technologies are making the translation process faster and efficient. But, he said the need for human translators still continues.

Meanwhile, Mahadev Rao made the participants aware of the technical and practical challenges of translation and new opportunities in this field. “Translation removes language barriers and increases mutual understanding between people. It is through translation that communication between different cultures is made possible.” Certificates were distributed to the participants in the presence of Assistant Professor of Hindi Department, Gayatri Vidya Parishad K Anitha, among others.