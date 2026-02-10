Hindu groups protest over alleged laddu adulteration

Tirupati: Tirupati witnessed a protest by Hindu religious organisations on Monday at Alipiri Garuda Circle, where demonstrators voiced serious concerns over alleged incidents that occurred at Tirumala during the previous YSRCP government. The groups claimed that actions taken in the past had hurt the sanctity and global reputation of the revered hill shrine.

Chanting slogans and performing traditional rituals, including breaking coconuts and offering prayers, the protesters said the reported adulteration of Srivari Laddu prasadam was an unforgivable act. They stressed that prasadam holds deep spiritual significance and any interference with it amounts to an attack on the faith of millions of devotees.

Addressing the gathering, speakers alleged that the adulteration was not accidental but carried out deliberately as part of a larger conspiracy. They claimed that mixing adulterated ghee containing harmful chemical substances endangered the health of devotees across the country. Referring to reports submitted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), they said the issue was already exposed, yet the former ruling party continued to deny any wrongdoing.

The organisations demanded immediate and strict punishment for those responsible and called for the establishment of a fast-track court to ensure swift justice.

They also urged the present coalition government to order a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into all alleged conspiracies and irregularities that took place at Tirumala over the last five years.

Accusing the previous government of deliberately attempting to weaken the spiritual importance of Tirumala and damage its international standing, the protesters appealed to devotees and the general public to voluntarily boycott the YSRCP.

They further demanded that YSRCP leaders publicly apologise to Lord Venkateswara and His devotees. The organisations also warned that those spreading false propaganda against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) should be immediately arrested under the PD Act. The religious bodies announced plans to approach the President of India soon, seeking intervention in connection with the alleged adulterated ghee issue.

Prominent participants in the protest included Sadhu Sant Coordination Committee convenor Atluri Narayana Rao, Sivakameswari Peetham Sivananda Swami, Thumma Omkar, Rajeswarananda Swami, Kala Bhairaveswara Swami, Neelakantha, Anjali Mataji, Om Shri Mataji and representatives of various Hindu organisations.