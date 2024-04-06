Hindupur YSRCP candidate TN Deepika campaigns in Lepakshi mandal

Hindupur YSRCP MLA candidate TN Deepika, along with YSRCP leader Madhumathi Reddy and other key leaders, recently participated in an election campaign program in Rajiv Nagar, Bisalamanepalli, Venkatapuram villages under Bisalamanepalli Gram Panchayat of Lepakshi mandal.

In her speech, Ms. TN Deepika emphasized the need for change in Hindupuram constituency, which has been under TDP rule for 40 years. She highlighted the lack of development and accessibility of current MLA Balakrishna, who is often unavailable. As a local candidate, Ms. TN Deepika pledged to be accessible and address the issues faced by the people of Hindupuram.

She urged voters to give the Jaganna government another opportunity to continue the development and welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor. Ms. TN Deepika praised Chief Minister Jaganna for his various welfare initiatives, such as the Amma Odi scheme, YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, and pensions for the elderly and disabled.

The YSRCP candidate criticized the previous TDP government for failing to fulfill promises made in their manifesto and praised Chief Minister Jaganna for implementing welfare schemes effectively. She urged the people to support the YSRCP in the upcoming elections to ensure the continuity of welfare programs.

The election campaign saw the participation of various local leaders, party members, and supporters, indicating strong support for the YSRCP candidates in Hindupuram constituency. The focus on women candidates in these elections reflects the party's commitment to gender equality and representation in governance.