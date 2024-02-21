Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika participates in Volunteer Vandanam

In a recent event held at the Lepakshi mandal center, Hindupuram Constituency MLA candidate Ms. "TN Deepika" and MP candidate "Boya Santhamma" attended as chief guests at the "Volunteers Vandanam" program.

During the event, TN Deepika praised the efforts of volunteers, highlighting their crucial role as a bridge between the people and the government. She commended them for their dedication in providing welfare schemes directly to the people and acknowledged their invaluable services.

TN Deepika also took the opportunity to criticize former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's remarks about the volunteer system implemented by CM Jaganna. She emphasized the importance of the volunteer system, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She went on to honor the volunteers as Corona Warriors and presented them with Seva Mitra, Seva Vajra, and Seva Ratna awards, encouraging them to continue their commendable work.

The event was attended by various officials including MPDO Vasudeva Gupta, Mandal Convener Narayanaswamy, ZPTC Banala Srinivas Reddy, Vice MPPs Anjan Reddy and Leelavati, as well as other YSRCP leaders, activists, and volunteers from the community.