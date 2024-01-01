Live
- December 2023 was a mixed bag for major auto companies
- Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed from Renegades' squad for BBL clash over NOC issue
- Nairs, Thiyyas genetically closer to population of northwest India, reveals study
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Elimination time for Rinku, Neil; Ayesha, Abhishek safe
- Actor Mishal Raheja plans to get hitched in 2024
- 265 fishermen, 384 civilians languish in Indian and Pakistani prisons, await freedom
- MSIL outlets sold liquor worth Rs. 18.85 crore on Dec 31
- BRS leader has lunch with sanitation workers to begin the new year
- Bengal govt fears flash-floods in Sikkim changed Teesta River's trajectory in north Bengal
- Retirement gift: Chief Secy retained as Bengal Govt’s Chief Financial Advisor
Hindupuram YSRCP incharge wishes cadre new year
On the occasion of English New Year, Hindupuram Constituency YSRCP Incharge Deepika at YSR Congress Party Office met YSRCP representatives, senior leaders, activists, many affiliate leaders, activists, officials and press from all over the Hindupuram constituency and received wishes.
Deepika wished everyone's life be filled with new hopes, new ambitions, new opportunities, new joys and health in this new year and conveyed English "Happy New Year" to them and their family members.
