Hindupuram YSRCP incharge wishes cadre new year

Hindupuram YSRCP incharge wishes cadre new year
On the occasion of English New Year, Hindupuram Constituency YSRCP Incharge Deepika at YSR Congress Party Office met YSRCP representatives, senior leaders, activists, many affiliate leaders, activists, officials and press from all over the Hindupuram constituency and received wishes.

Deepika wished everyone's life be filled with new hopes, new ambitions, new opportunities, new joys and health in this new year and conveyed English "Happy New Year" to them and their family members.




